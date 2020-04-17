U.S. coronavirus relief bill to add $1.8 trillion to deficit

U.S. coronavirus relief bill to add $1.8 trillion to deficitReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2020 02:08 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 02:08 IST
The coronavirus response bill passed by the U.S. Congress last month will increase the federal budget deficit by about $1.8 trillion over the next decade, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated Thursday.
Although the coronavirus relief bill provided over $2 trillion in financial aid, its projected cost is less than that because some of the assistance is in form of loan guarantees, the CBO said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- US Congress