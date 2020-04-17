Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uber expects up to $2.2 bln charge, drop in quarterly revenue due to pandemic

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 03:50 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 03:50 IST
Uber expects up to $2.2 bln charge, drop in quarterly revenue due to pandemic

Uber Technologies Inc said on Thursday it expects an impairment charge of up to $2.2 billion in the first quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak and revenue to decline by $17 million to $22 million in the quarter.

Last month, the ride-hailing company promised 10 million free rides and food deliveries to healthcare workers, seniors, and people in need, during the period of lockdowns put in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The company withdrew http://pdf.reuters.com/htmlnews/htmlnews.asp?i=43059c3bf0e37541&u=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20200416:nBw4DcPQca its 2020 forecast for gross bookings, adjusted net revenue and adjusted EBITDA, and said the initiatives taken in response to the outbreak, including financial assistance for drivers and delivery people, would be accounted into its first- and second-quarter revenue.

It expects GAAP revenue to fall by about $17 million to $22 million in the first quarter, and by about $60 million to $80 million in the second quarter. Uber said the impairment charge would be against the carrying value of some of the company's minority equity investments, due to the impact of the pandemic on the estimated value of those entities.

The investments will be reduced by an estimated range of $1.9 billion to $2.2 billion during the first quarter ended March 31, the company said. Shares of Uber were up about 6.6% in extended trading.

The company is expected to report results for the first quarter on May 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 synopsis revealed, Is the series on Netflix in UK?

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set to rise as markets brace for China GDP data

Asian stocks look set to bounce on Friday to recover towards a one-month high as investors, following Wall Streets lead overnight, sought silver linings in a run of data that showed the world is in its worst recession in decades.Any gains, ...

Argentina sketches out debt revamp with $38 bln coupon cut, 3-year payment halt

Argentina sketched out its debt restructuring proposal to international creditors on Thursday, involving a three-year grace period, large coupon cuts and a smaller reduction in capital, as it looks to win over bondholders to a deal. Economy...

COVID-19: IMF approves over USD 1.3 billion emergency financing to Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund IMF on Thursday approved USD 1.3 billion in emergency financing to Pakistan to address the economic impact of the COVID-19 shock. The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund IMF approved a purchase...

El Chapo's daughter, Mexican cartels hand out coronavirus aid

A daughter of famed drug lord Joaquin El Chapo Guzman and several Mexican cartels have been doling out aid packages to help cash-strapped residents ride out the coronavirus pandemic.In one video posted on Facebook, Guzmans daughter, Alejand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020