Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 3,380 to 133,830 - RKI

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-04-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 10:19 IST
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 3,380 to 133,830 - RKI
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 3,380 to 133,830, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday, marking a third straight day of new infections accelerating.

The reported death toll has risen by 299 to 3,868, the tally showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore mulls placing workers who recover from COVID-19 on cruise ships

Singapore is assessing whether migrant workers who have recovered from coronavirus might be safer on cruise ships than back in dormitories that have become infection hotbeds, despite problems controlling onboard outbreaks encountered elsewh...

Set up task force for economic revival in UP; provide relief to farmers, labourers: Priyanka to CM

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday sought the setting up of a task force for economic revival in Uttar Pradesh and providing relief for farmers and labourers in the state suffering due to the crisis created by corona...

FOREX-Hopes for virus treatment, U.S. reopening snuff out dollar rally

The dollar dipped on Friday as a news report on signs of success in a COVID-19 treatment drug trial as well as early plans to re-open the U.S. economy drove fresh optimism and risk appetite.Even the first drop in Chinese economic growth sin...

Wuhan revises COVID-19 stats, death toll increases by 1,290

Beijing China, April 17 SputnikANI The authorities of the Chinese city of Wuhan - the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic - have recalculated statistics of the coronavirus disease, increasing the number of confirmed cases by 325 to 50,333 an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020