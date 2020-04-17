Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy tests contact-tracing to speed lockdown exit

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 17-04-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 12:55 IST
Italy tests contact-tracing to speed lockdown exit
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Italy plans to use a smartphone app developed by tech start-up Bending Spoons to track people who test positive for the new coronavirus as part of efforts to lift its nationwide lockdown.

The original epicenter of the virus outbreak in Europe, Italy has the world's highest coronavirus death toll with more than 22,000 fatalities, second only to the United States. Though the government last week extended the national lockdown until May 3, it is looking at ways of loosening the draconian restrictions imposed more than a month ago to curb the epidemic.

"We are working to test a contact-tracing app in some Italian regions," Domenico Arcuri, the government's special commissioner for the coronavirus emergency, told state broadcaster RAI late on Thursday. Smartphone apps and other technology have been widely used in Asian countries such as Singapore and South Korea to help rein in contagion, but there have been deep misgivings in Europe over the potential for data abuse and privacy violations.

Arcuri said the aim is to make the app available to the entire country after the regional testing. "It will be a pillar of our strategy to deal with the post-emergency phase," Arcuri said.

Italy's Innovation Ministry launched a tender last month for app developers volunteering their services. It received hundreds of proposals, from which a special committee selected the Bending Spoons product, a decree from the special commissioner showed.

VIRUS ALERTS

Milan-based Bending Spoons, which develops apps ranging from fitness to video-editing tools, is part of the Pan-European Privacy-Preserving Proximity Tracing (PEPP-PT) initiative. PEPP-PT is promoting a European platform to allow national contact-tracing apps 'talk' to each other across borders.

The Bending Spoons application, initially named Immuni, uses Bluetooth technology to record when users are in close proximity with each other, people with knowledge of the matter said. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, the app could send an alert to users who have been in contact with the infected individual, recommending actions such as self-quarantine and virus testing while preserving anonymity.

Advocates of Bluetooth technology say this method is a more accurate and less intrusive way to log proximity and the length of contact than location-tracking based on networks or satellites, which have been used in some Asian countries. Arcuri said the app will be used voluntarily, in line with recommendations by Italy's data protection authority and European privacy rules.

"But we hope our citizens will adopt it massively, as their support is needed to make a contact-tracing system work," he added. Experts say the app would need to be downloaded by at least 60% of the population to help to achieve so-called digital herd immunity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

China denies cover-up in coronavirus outbreak

China denied Friday it had covered up the extent of its coronavirus outbreak, as it responded to growing questions from Western powers led by the United StatesA foreign ministry spokesman acknowledged that the viruss rapid spread had contri...

RBI eases bad loan rules, cuts reverse repo rate, freezes dividend payout by banks

The RBI on Friday further eased bad-loan rules, froze dividend payment by lenders and pushed banks to lend more by cutting the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points, as it unveiled a second set of measures to support the economy hit hard by ...

COVID-19 patient dies in Pune, district's death toll reaches 48

A COVID-19 patient, who was also suffering from other serious illnesses, died in Pune on Friday. A 50-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus died at Sasoon Hospital in Pune. He was also suffering from comorbidity, said State Health De...

Yes Bank scam: Wadhawan brothers' plea for FIR copy rejected

A special court here has rejected the plea of DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj, seeking inspection and certified copies of the FIR registered against them in connection with the Yes Bank scam. The plea was rejected by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020