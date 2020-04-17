14-day quarantine in a month for docs, nurses in Odisha's COVID-19 hospitals: Official

Doctors, nurses and all health service providers in Odisha's COVID-19 hospitals are placed under quarantine for 14 days after they have tended to patients for about the same period in a particular month, a top official here said. Arrangements for safety have been made for health workers in the facilities earmarked for coronavirus patients, and those dealing with suspected or confirmed cases provided with Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), Development Commissioner S C Mohapatra said on Thursday.

"Currently, the state has 24 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals. Eleven more will be up and running by April 20. Doctors, nurses are working for 15 days in a month and putting up in an accommodation given to them. Their food and other requirements are taken care of...

"After having worked for 14 or 15 days, they undergo quarantine for the same period before resuming service," Mohapatra said. All healthcare service providers have been told not to return home or come in contact with their family members for the time being, he maintained.

"Arrangements have been made for the hospital staff in hotels and hostels. Other facilities are also being set up for them. These professionals have been given special training on how to handle COVID-19 patients. They conduct mock-drill before starting work," he said. Noting that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had directed officials to set up dedicated hospitals when just about one or two cases surfaced, Mohapatra said a total of 3,951 beds and 293 ICU beds have been set up in the 24 COVID-19 facilities.

Some of these facilities have come up in a matter of 20-25 days, he said. "The dedicated hospitals will ensure that coronavirus patients get focused treatment in a professional manner and medical staff and other patients in general hospitals are not exposed to infection," Mohapatra said.

The state government had been bearing the expenses of treatment, food and medicines of all confirmed and suspected patients, he added. Odisha has reported 60 COVID-19 cases so far.