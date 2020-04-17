30 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital after treatment in Chennai

30 patients, who had tested positive for coronavirus, were discharged from the Government Omandurar Medical College and Hospital, which is a COVID-19 Centre, here on Friday after completing their treatment. "We had 95 COVID-19 positive patients. 30 out of 95 have totally recovered after the treatment. They have tested twice negative for coronavirus in the past 16 days. They are totally free from the disease," Narayana Babu, Dean of Government Omandurar Medical College and Hospital told ANI.

He further said that the families of the patients should not isolate them as they have recovered completely from the disease. "As of now, there are no sick patients here. Only we have patients who are waiting for testing again. Patients are getting care. There will be a mild depression among patients as they are coming out of hospitals after many days. We have counselled them. Their families should not isolate them, they should not make patients feel isolated. The virus could not attack them now," Narayana Babu said.

A patient, who recovered from COVID-19 said: "Healthcare staff addressed all our problems. Whatever has been preached in Islam, same was advised by the doctors, like regularly washing hands and being optimistic." According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are a total of 1,267 coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.