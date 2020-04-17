Left Menu
Development News Edition

In lockdown Britain, "Mancunian Motivator" brings fun and fitness to neighbours

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-04-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 18:10 IST
In lockdown Britain, "Mancunian Motivator" brings fun and fitness to neighbours
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In a suburban enclave on the northeastern fringes of London residents are having their heart rates - and their spirits - lifted by the "Mancunian Motivator."

So popular have the street workout routines of Elyse Blemmings become in these times of enforced idleness that some of the neighbors are also meeting new friends amongst all the bending and stretching. "It's brought back, I suppose, what everyone's feeling, a big sense of community spirit," she told Reuters.

Blemmings, 31, was used to streaming her workout sessions online, but after neighbors spotted her doing her fitness routine in Chigwell, she decided to share her motivational talents closer to home. Originally from the northern city of Manchester - hence the "Mancunian" name - Blemmings said that as well as the benefits of physical exercise, her sessions in the street helped to build social links in the community in a time of social distancing, and were bringing different generations together.

"They know they're going to get their heart rate lifted, they're going to have some endorphins and they're going to go back in their house and say 'I feel better today' rather than just going through the same monotonous routine," she said. Britain has been under lockdown since March 23, and police have been given the power to enforce social distancing rules. On Thursday, the government extended those restrictions for another three weeks at least.

But for Blemmings' neighbors in Chigwell, the fitness sessions have been an unexpected highlight of the lockdown. "It's just fun and one of the most important things is ... we've got to know neighbors that we don't really know," said Margaret Lakey, 79, who has lived on the street for 50 years but can no longer play bowls as usual.

"We're waving, aren't we, to neighbors we've never spoken to before." After starting out with two sessions last week, Blemmings said she wants to keep them up for as long as they are wanted.

Children as young as 5 took part in the session, with older neighbors joining in. "It's good for everyone's spirits, old or young. We're at the older age and the young ones are out as well," Tony Aiken, 72, told Reuters.

Blemmings said that even once the restrictions are lifted, she hoped the community bonds formed in the exercise would remain. "I think it's going to be very hard to go back to absolutely normal when people have been outside doing jumping jacks in front of each other. Let's be honest everyone looked ridiculous today," she said.

"So if they go back to just ignoring each other, that's just weird."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Why Wentworth Season 8 is a must-watch series, Know on its airing in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

HC tells Telangana govt to review decision on pension payment

Hyderabad, Apr 17 PTI Expressing concern over the deferment of pension for retired employees, the Telangana High Court on Friday asked the state government if it can reconsider its decision. In view of dwindling revenues due to the ongoing ...

Madras HC rejects plea for direction to TN govt to open liquor shops

The Madras High Court on Friday declined a plea seeking sale of liquor atleast for two hours a day during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, observing that any such move would nullify the efforts taken by the Tamil Nadu government to check the ...

EU mobilizing EUR 1.8m to enhance water access in COVID-19 hotspots in Kenya

The EU together with Sweden, Finland and Denmark are mobilizing a total of Ksh 211 million EUR 1.8 million of support to enhance access to water in public places, market centers, health institutions, police stations, military barracks, and...

In northern Spain, lamb farming feels chill winds of coronavirus

At this time of year, Miguel Angel Rivilla is usually swamped with work, selling his prized sheep to markets throughout Spain for lechal a cherished dish of roasted, unweaned lamb popular at Easter and other times of celebration.But as wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020