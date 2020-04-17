Mexico to inject 60 bln pesos into economy in May-president

Mexico to inject 60 bln pesos into economy in May-presidentReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 17-04-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 19:51 IST
The Mexican government will inject around 60 billion pesos ($2.5 billion) into the economy in May, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday, as the country gears up to weather economic shocks from the coronavirus.
($1 = 23.8920 Mexican pesos)
