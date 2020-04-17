Mexico to inject 60 bln pesos into economy in May-president

The Mexican government will inject around 60 billion pesos ($2.5 billion) into the economy in May, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday, as the country gears up to weather economic shocks from the coronavirus.

($1 = 23.8920 Mexican pesos)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.