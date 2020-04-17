Michigan Governor Whitmer says aims to begin reopening state economy on May 1

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on Friday she is hopeful the state can begin to reengage parts of the economy beginning on May 1.

Whitmer made the remark in a webcast town hall, adding that the first phase of opening, if successful in preventing a new wave of COVID-19 infections, could then be expanded.

