Michigan Governor Whitmer says aims to begin reopening state economy on May 1

Michigan Governor Whitmer says aims to begin reopening state economy on May 1Reuters | Detroit | Updated: 17-04-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 20:29 IST
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on Friday she is hopeful the state can begin to reengage parts of the economy beginning on May 1.
Whitmer made the remark in a webcast town hall, adding that the first phase of opening, if successful in preventing a new wave of COVID-19 infections, could then be expanded.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Michigan