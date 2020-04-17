Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airbus furloughs 3,000 French aerospace workers

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 21:14 IST
Airbus furloughs 3,000 French aerospace workers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Airbus will furlough some 3,000 French aerospace workers by tapping a government-backed scheme for four weeks starting from Monday, the planemaker said on Friday, in its latest effort to cope with the coronavirus crisis. The company said the measures would apply to those unable to work because their workstations "cannot be fully secured" in line with health measures imposed during a country-wide lockdown in force since March 17.

Confirming a Reuters report, the company said some 3,000 workers would be affected at factories in Toulouse, Nantes, and Saint-Nazaire. The CGT union said this represented 20% of the Airbus workforce in France. It employs 130,000 people worldwide.

Airbus has announced plans to cut jetliner production by at least a third after demand for air travel collapsed and most airlines found themselves unable to take delivery of aircraft. Airbus said the furlough or "partial activity" scheme may be extended beyond a planned May 17 end-date if needed to address an unprecedented downturn and recently lowered production rates.

The "partial activity" or "partial unemployment" scheme, which is widely available to companies in France, allows firms to reduce working hours and provide workers with partial compensation that can be recovered from the government. Unions backed the scheme which sources said would allow employees to receive some 92% of their usual salary during the furlough.

"Since the beginning of the confinement, we have been asking management to apply the ... scheme," said CGT union official Xavier Petrachi. "It is an essential measure to protect employees and save jobs."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tiny leopard cat emerges into sunshine but no zoo visitors to see him

A seven-week-old leopard cat born in a Hungarian zoo was allowed out for the first time on Friday to enjoy the spring sunshine but he will have to wait a while before he can meet visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic. The leopard cat is ...

Delhi's COVID-19 count touches 1,707

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the national capital reached 1,707 on Friday with 67 new cases. The Delhi government health bulletin said that of 67 new cases, 11 have contact history. A total of four deaths were reported...

Britain launches coronavirus vaccine taskforce

Britain launched a new coronavirus taskforce on Friday to support efforts to make a vaccine available to the public as quickly as possible. The government said 21 new research projects would get funding from a 14 million pound investment po...

France says no evidence COVID-19 linked to Wuhan research lab

France said on Friday there was no evidence so far of a link between the new coronavirus and the work of the P4 research laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the current pandemic started.We would like to make it clear that there i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020