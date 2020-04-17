France says no evidence that COVID-19 linked to research lab in Wuhan

France says no evidence that COVID-19 linked to research lab in WuhanReuters | Paris | Updated: 17-04-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 21:20 IST
France said on Friday that there was no evidence so far of a link between the new coronavirus and the work of the P4 research laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the current pandemic started.
"We would like to make it clear that there is to this day no factual evidence corroborating the information recently circulating in the United States press that establishes a link between the origins of COVID-19 and the work of the P4 laboratory of Wuhan, China," an official at President Emmanuel Macron's office said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Wuhan
- France
- Emmanuel Macron
- Chinese
- COVID
- United States
ALSO READ
Cycling shutdown extended, Tour de France dates remain
France wants to keep Air France KLM intact -finance minister
Euro zone bond yields rise with new supply due from Spain, France
EU should use all means available in coronavirus crisis - France
Air India CMD: Entered into contract with Germany, France, Ireland and Canada to repatriate their citizens on commercial charter flights.