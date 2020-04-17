Syria's northeast confirms first death from coronavirus - statement

Syria's northeast confirms first death from coronavirus - statementReuters | Beirut | Updated: 17-04-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 22:29 IST
The Kurdish-led administration that runs much of northeastern Syria said it had recorded its first death from the new coronavirus, according to a statement on Friday in which it cited the World Health Organisation.
The administration said in the statement that a 53-year-old man had died at a hospital in Qamishli on April 2 and that a sample sent to Damascus for testing was later confirmed as positive.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
