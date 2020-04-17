Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sex-based virus lockdowns expose gender divide in Latin America

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 23:18 IST
Sex-based virus lockdowns expose gender divide in Latin America

By Anastasia Moloney BOGOTA, April 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A coronavirus lockdown policy that lets men and women leave the house on alternate days has exposed a gender divide in Bogota within days of being introduced, while Peru has dropped a similar scheme after finding it made women's days busier.

The Colombian capital this week joined two countries in Latin America - Peru and Panama - in introducing sex-based lockdown rules to limit the number of people leaving their homes and make it easier to enforce the quarantine. In the first two days of the measure being implemented, there was a 60% drop in the number of people at supermarkets, according to data by local merchants' association Fenalco.

But Fenalco also found a marked difference in men's and women's behaviour - in one area of the capital, 1,500 women went out on their allotted day, compared to just 900 men. Women also tended to spend just 15 minutes shopping, while men took 45 minutes.

Mariana Lopez, a shop cashier, was among residents who questioned whether the sex-based rules would work. "I don't think it makes much of a difference as there are still many delivery people on the streets and cycling around and they are all men," she said.

In Peru, the gender-based lockdown was scrapped after just over a week following criticisms that it discriminated against women, who usually do most of the shopping and domestic work. Farid Matuk, a member of the Peruvian government's coronavirus task force, said it had been a mistake to introduce the measure in a "patriarchal world" that resulted in higher numbers of women out shopping on the days they were allowed.

The move to separate men and women in public has also been criticized by LGBT+ rights groups, who cite the case of a trans woman in Panama who was detained by police and fined $50 for going outside on a day reserved for women. In Bogota, a city of 8 million people that has been under a strict lockdown since March 20, transgender people are allowed to circulate "according to their gender identity," the mayor's office has said in its decree.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, about 4,000 people have died of the coronavirus. Death tolls from the pandemic spreading around the world point to men being more likely than women to contract the disease and to suffer severe or critical complications if they do.

Experts cite lifestyle factors - in some countries men are more likely to smoke or drinks and be overweight - and the fact women's immune system is typically more aggressive than men's.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Police levy fines, shut monastery as Ukraine begins Orthodox Easter under lockdown

Ukrainians geared up to celebrate Orthodox Easter this weekend under the wary eye of authorities who have tightened lockdown measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus and fined people for breaking the rules.While not closing churches,...

France coronavirus death toll up again but more positive signs

France registered 761 more deaths from coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing the total to 18,681, the fourth-highest tally in the world, but the number of people in hospital has declined for a third day running.And, in another sign tha...

Invictus, JD Gaming win again at LPL

JD Gaming won their sixth match in a row to move into third place in the waning days of the regular season in Chinas League of Legends Pro League on Friday. JD Gaming moved to 11-4 with a 2-0 sweep over Dominus Esports 6-10. They end their ...

Sports News Roundup: Former Canadiens All-Star Markov retires; 2020 Laver Cup called off due to French Open switch and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Former Canadiens All-Star Markov retiresFormer NHL All-Star Andrei Markov announced his retirement from hockey on Thursday. Markovs agent, Sergey Isakov, told Montreal-based La Presse of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020