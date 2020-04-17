Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra: 118 new COVID-19 patients, count 3,320

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 23:26 IST
Maharashtra: 118 new COVID-19 patients, count 3,320

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra reached 3,320 on Friday with 118 persons testing positive, a health official said. Seven COVID-19 patients died, taking the death toll to 201 in the state.

At the same time, 31 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals, the official said. Of the seven patients who died, five were from Mumbai and suffering from ailments such as diabetes, high BP and heart disease, he said.

So far, 331 patients haverecovered while 201 patients have died in the state. Of 3,320 coronavirus cases, 2,085 were found in Mumbai. The state capital also accounted for 122 of the 201 deaths due to the pandemic in the state.

As many as 61,740 tests have been carried out in the state so far. There are 330 containment zones and 5,850 survey squadshave screened more than 20 lakh people.

After the first COVID-19 patient was found in Parbhani district, his contacts were traced and so far nine high-risk persons have been admitted to the district hospital while four contacts have been traced in Pune and admitted to isolation wards. As many as 74,587 persons have been home quarantined till now while 63,76 are in institutional quarantine.

In Buldhana district, three COVID-19 patients, who were contacts of a person who died due to virus infection, were discharged on recovery..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 cases rise to 1,707 in Delhi; new areas declared containment zones

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 1,707 on Friday, with 67 fresh cases and four deaths being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities. With four more fatalities reported, the death tol...

US STOCKS-Wall Street gains on Boeing news, Trump's reopening plan

U.S. stocks rose on Friday, helped by a surge in Boeing shares, President Donald Trumps plan to reopen the economy and hopes of a potential drug by Gilead to treat COVID-19.Shares of the U.S. planemaker soared on plans to restart commercial...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally as investors take heart on U.S. economic reopening plan

Global stocks rallied on Friday on President Donald Trumps plans to revive the coronavirus-hit U.S. economy and hopes of a potential drug to treat COVID-19, while the dollar fell amid investors growing risk-on sentiment. The bulls charged a...

Action will be taken against hospitals if they turn away patients: Vardhan

Action would be taken against healthcare personnel if any patient needing immediate attention is turned away from hospitals without treatment, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday. He made the remarks while chairing a video co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020