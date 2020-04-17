Maharashtra: 118 new COVID-19 patients, count 3,320

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra reached 3,320 on Friday with 118 persons testing positive, a health official said. Seven COVID-19 patients died, taking the death toll to 201 in the state.

At the same time, 31 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals, the official said. Of the seven patients who died, five were from Mumbai and suffering from ailments such as diabetes, high BP and heart disease, he said.

So far, 331 patients haverecovered while 201 patients have died in the state. Of 3,320 coronavirus cases, 2,085 were found in Mumbai. The state capital also accounted for 122 of the 201 deaths due to the pandemic in the state.

As many as 61,740 tests have been carried out in the state so far. There are 330 containment zones and 5,850 survey squadshave screened more than 20 lakh people.

After the first COVID-19 patient was found in Parbhani district, his contacts were traced and so far nine high-risk persons have been admitted to the district hospital while four contacts have been traced in Pune and admitted to isolation wards. As many as 74,587 persons have been home quarantined till now while 63,76 are in institutional quarantine.

In Buldhana district, three COVID-19 patients, who were contacts of a person who died due to virus infection, were discharged on recovery..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

