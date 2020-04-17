Active COVID-19 cases in Haryana rises to 135

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana have risen to 135, said the State Health Department on Friday. "The total active number of COVID-19 cases have risen to 135 in Haryana. Eighty six patients have recovered while two others succumbed to the disease," it said.

The cumulative positive cases in the state is 223. According to the State Health Department, out of the total 223 confirmed cases, 24 are foreign nationals and 64 are from other states.

Gurugram district has so far reported 32 positive cases, Faridabad 33, Nuh 56, Palwal 30 and Panchkula 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.