Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-MLS extends moratorium on matches to June 8 due to coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2020 00:20 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 00:20 IST
Soccer-MLS extends moratorium on matches to June 8 due to coronavirus

Major League Soccer said on Friday it extended its moratorium on matches until at least June 8 because of the coronavirus outbreak and is exploring a number of ways to play the entire 2020 season. All MLS teams had played two of their 34 scheduled regular season games when action was suspended in mid-March as the league implemented measures in response to the pandemic.

MLS initially suspended its season until March 30 and then extended that stoppage until May 10 after updated guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention banning gatherings of 50 or more people. The playoffs were originally scheduled to begin in October followed by the MLS Cup in early November but the league said in a statement it is exploring a variety of formats that could include pushing back the title game into December or later.

The league held its MLS Cup in December from 2012-2018 but brought in a new single-elimination playoff structure last year that wrapped up all the action before the November international break. MLS also said it is discussing with players changes to their compensation due to the financial impact on the league and clubs from the COVID-19 crisis.

This year marked the launch of a milestone 25th season for MLS, an anniversary that coincided with the long-awaited launch of David Beckham's Miami expansion team and one in Nashville.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Global coronavirus death toll hits 150,000 - Reuters tally

The number of deaths worldwide linked to the novel coronavirus reached 150,000 on Friday, according to a Reuters tally.The first death came in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Jan. 9. It took 83 days for the first 50,000 deaths to be re...

COVID-19 cases rise to 1,707 in Delhi; new areas declared containment zones

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 1,707 on Friday, with 67 fresh cases and four deaths being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities. With four more fatalities reported, the death tol...

US STOCKS-Wall Street gains on Boeing news, Trump's reopening plan

U.S. stocks rose on Friday, helped by a surge in Boeing shares, President Donald Trumps plan to reopen the economy and hopes of a potential drug by Gilead to treat COVID-19.Shares of the U.S. planemaker soared on plans to restart commercial...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally as investors take heart on U.S. economic reopening plan

Global stocks rallied on Friday on President Donald Trumps plans to revive the coronavirus-hit U.S. economy and hopes of a potential drug to treat COVID-19, while the dollar fell amid investors growing risk-on sentiment. The bulls charged a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020