COVID-19 tally rises to 38 in Himachal

Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, taking the state's tally to 38.

"Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 38," said Nipun Jindal, Special Secretary Health of Himachal Pradesh.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases has risen to 13,835, including 1767 cured and discharged and 452 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.