Left Menu
Development News Edition

T'gana govt launches helpline to address psychological issues during lockdown

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-04-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 11:30 IST
T'gana govt launches helpline to address psychological issues during lockdown

The Telangana government has launched a helpline to address mental health and psychological problems that may arise during the COVID-19 lockdown period. Announcing the launch in a tweet on Friday night, Minister for IT and Industries, KT Rama Rao said, "#Telangana Commissionerate of Health & Family Welfare launched helpline 108 to address Mental Health & Psychosocial issues during #Lockdown Citizens emotional well-being is one of our top priorities. 108 Helpline will be working 24/7." According to Telangana Health and Family Welfare Department, as many as 53 people working under an National Health Mission (NHM) programme have been trained at the Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare here on COVID-19 mental health and counselling aspects for three days.

The call centre would have two experienced psychiatrists to provide necessary support to the counsellors and also address serious psychological behavioural cases, it said. Isolation, social distancing, closure of schools, workplaces and entertainment during the lockdown period are challenges that may affect the people and it is natural to feel stress, anxiety, fear and loneliness at that time, the department said.

The WHO has recommended that governments establish possible online counselling support services for effective handling of the mental health aspects of people during the coronavirus episode. As suggested by the Centre, the state government has explored existing 108 helpline to be utilised for mental health counselling to support the needy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Stink flirting' is a thing - just ask a ring-tailed lemur; Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Suspected coronavirus death reported from Shahjahanpur

A 20-year-old man who showed symptoms of coronavirus infection and was quarantined for two days at a hospital here has died, an official said on Saturday. Government Medical College PRO Puja Tripathi Pandey said the man was initially admitt...

Senators urge anti-bias police training over mask fears

Democratic lawmakers want police departments to be vigilant about any racially biased policing during the coronavirus pandemic, as people in communities of color express fears of being profiled while wearing masks or other face coverings in...

Woman in Ranchi tests COVID-19 positive after giving birth to baby

A woman, who had delivered a baby earlier this week at Sadar Hospital, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. A woman who had delivered a baby two days ago at Sadar Hospital, tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. The infant has been admi...

Top drug regulator to ensure no shortage of essential, critical drugs amid COVID-19: Health ministry

By Priyanka Sharma Warning against stockpiling of medicines and creating supply chain shortages, the Union health ministry has directed the countrys top drug regulator to ensure there is no shortage of essential and critical drugs pertainin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020