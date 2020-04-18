Woman in Ranchi tests COVID-19 positive after giving birth to baby

A woman, who had delivered a baby earlier this week at Sadar Hospital, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. "A woman who had delivered a baby two days ago at Sadar Hospital, tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. The infant has been admitted to the isolation ward at RIMS hospital. The Sadar Hospital staff that had attended the woman will now undergo tests," Ranchi Administration said.

Dr V Kashyap, Medical Superintendent RIMS said that the samples of the infant will be sent for coronavirus testing today. "The baby is under proper care and all precautions are being taken. A detailed discussion was held by experts and doctors and the baby has been allowed to be fed by the mother, after proper sanitisation. The baby's sample will be sent for testing today," Kashyap said. (ANI)

