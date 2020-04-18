12 more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, count rises to 371

Twelve more coronavirus positive cases, including a teenage boy, were confirmed in Karnataka, taking the count to 371, the state health department said on Saturday. So far, 13 people have lost their lives due to the virus in the state, while 92 people have recovered/cured.

"12 new positive cases have been reported from April 17, 5 pm to April 18, 12 noon," the state health department said in its daily bulletin. Out of the total cases found, three are from Mysuru, two each from Kalaburagi and Bagalkote and one each from Vijayapura, Hubballi-Dharwad, Hirebagewadi in Belagavi, Gadag and Malavalli in Mandya district.

The department has appealed to the doctors, who are willing to volunteer in the fight against coronavirus, to reach out to the government. (ANI)

