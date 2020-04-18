Left Menu
2 more recover from COVID-19 in Assam, total 11 cured

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-04-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 19:26 IST
Two more COVID-19 patients were discharged from a hospital on Saturday, taking the total number of persons cured of the disease to 11 in Assam, out of 34 people who have tested positive for novel coronavirus in the state so far, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The two persons were released from Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital here after results of "their four successive tests came as negative", he said.

They will spend the next 14 days under home quarantine as a precautionary measure, the minister. Apart from the two, Golaghat Civil Hospital had discharged four, Goalpara Civil Hospital three and Sonapur District Hospital two.

Currently, 22 patients from Assam and another person from Nagaland are undergoing treatment in the state. One person died of the disease in Assam.

Of the total 34 cases reported in Assam, 33 are related to the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin in New Delhi. Golaghat with nine patients, Morigaon with six and Dhubri, Goalpara and Nalbari with four patients each have been identified as the five hotspot districts of Assam.

The other districts with positive patients are two from Silchar and one each from Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup, Hailakandi, Lakhimpur and South Salmara..

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

