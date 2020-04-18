Left Menu
C'garh: 73-year-old defeats coronavirus, discharged from AIIMS

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 18-04-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 20:10 IST
A 73-year-old man has become the oldest person from Chhattisgarh to have recovered from COVID- 19 disease and discharged from hospital here, officials said on Saturday. The septuagenarian from Katghora town in Korba district has been discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, after his two consecutive tests for coronavirus infection came out negative, said PRO SS Sharma.

He returned to his home, ten days after he was admitted in the AIIMS for the infection, another official said. With the latest such case, the number of the people recovered from COVID-19 disease in the state has reached 25.

Of the total 36 COVID-19 cases, 11 are active patients, they said. "Low viral load in him, early detection and timely treatment ensured his speedy recovery," Sharma said.

He said eleven COVID-19 active cases are undergoing treatment in the AIIMS at present and they are responding well to medication. "The 73-year-old man had contracted the virus from a 16-year-old Tablighi who was part of a group that had stayed in a mosque of Purani Basti area in Katghora town. After the teenager tested positive on April 4, 26 others in the same area also contracted the infection. The boy has already been discharged following his recovery," a state Health official said.

Katghora, located around 200 kms away from the state capital, emerged as the COVID-19 hotspot with 27 confirmed cases being reported from there so far..

