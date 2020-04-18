Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, total 42

Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, total 42PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 18-04-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 20:15 IST
The number of COVID-19 patients in Uttarakhand rose to 42 on Saturday, with two fresh cases reported from Haridwar district. A 25-year-old man who worked at a relief camp in Roorkee and a 45-year-old woman, who is a relative of a COVID-19 patient, are the two new patients, Haridwar's Chief Medical Officer Saroj Naithani said Both of them have been admitted to the isolation ward of the Haridwar Mela Hospital, she said.
Of the total 42 patients in the state, nine have been cured and discharged. In the last 24 hours, the state has reported five COVID-19 cases, including a nine month old infant who contracted the infection from his father and a woman officer posted at the Military Hospital, Dehradun.
