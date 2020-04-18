Left Menu
Algeria extends coronavirus lockdown to April 29

Reuters | Algiers | Updated: 18-04-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 20:48 IST
The government had imposed a full lockdown in the Blida area, south of the capital Algiers, and a night curfew in the country's remaining 47 provinces until April 19. Image Credit: ANI

Algeria will extend a lockdown by 10 days until April 29 as it tries to limit the spread of the coronavirus amid increases in deaths and confirmed cases, the prime minister's office said on Saturday. The government had imposed a full lockdown in the Blida area, south of the capital Algiers, and a night curfew in the country's remaining 47 provinces until April 19.

"All other preventive measures will remain in place," the office said in a statement, referring to measures including the suspension of flights and public transport and closure of universities, schools, restaurants, and cafes. Algeria has so far reported 2,418 infections and 364 deaths.

