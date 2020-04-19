Left Menu
Development News Edition

K'taka orders 3 lakh PPE kits for healthcare warriors

The Karnataka government on Saturday ordered 2 lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits from DHB Global and 1 lakh from other major pharmaceuticals, for the healthcare warriors treating coronavirus patients.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-04-2020 05:20 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 05:20 IST
K'taka orders 3 lakh PPE kits for healthcare warriors
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka government on Saturday ordered 2 lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits from DHB Global and 1 lakh from other major pharmaceuticals, for the healthcare warriors treating coronavirus patients.

According to the State Health Department, these PPEs have 10 components as per global standards like a face mask to prevent healthcare professional from any liquid sprays, goggles for additional safety, N95 masks for protection of nasal and mouth areas, surgical masks, nitrile gloves, coverall suit, shoe cover, waste disposable bag, plastic apron, and protective gear.

Each of the products should have the relevant certificate from the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) or equivalent certification. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's registers 7,497 confirmed coronavirus cases, 650 deaths

Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Saturday that Mexico has registered 7,497 confirmed coronavirus cases and 650 deaths.That is up from 6,875 cases and 546 deaths on Friday.Lopez-Gatell said on Thursday the country mig...

Brazilian drivers protest virus lockdown restrictions

Hundreds of people denouncing pandemic lockdown measures opposed by President Jair Bolsonaro snarled traffic in major Brazilian cities. Protesters in trucks, cars and motorcycles, some wrapped in the countrys green and yellow flag, honked h...

Report: Nuggets to promote Booth to GM

The Denver Nuggets plan to promote assistant general manager Calvin Booth to general manager, The Athletic reported Saturday. The GM post was vacated earlier this month when Arturas Karnisovas left to become the Chicago Bulls new executive ...

Kings sign G Ingham to entry-level deal

The Los Angeles Kings signed goaltender and former sixth-round draft pick Jacob Ingham to a three-year entry-level contract on Saturday. Ingham, 19, played in 46 games with the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League this past season...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020