Agartala Municipal Corporation sanitises streets of city

In wake of coronavirus outbreak, Agartala Municipal Corporation has sanitised streets in the city by spraying disinfectants on Saturday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of 9:30 AM on Sunday, Tripura has reported two cases of coronavirus.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 15,712, including 12,974 active cases of the virus. So far, 2,230 patients have either been cured or discharged while 507 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

