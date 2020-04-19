Tripura has arranged 70 beds for COVID-19 cases: Minister

The Tripura government has readied 70 beds for COVID-19 patients in two hospitals here and would continue to ramp up its efforts against the pandemic, a state minister said. Tripura has reported two COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, one has recovered.

"We have made accommodation arrangements for 70 patients in Agartala. We do not want to take any risk," state law minister and cabinet spokesperson Ratan Lal Nath said. A 30-bed COVID-19 health center has been set up at the Nursing Training Institute (NTI) of Indira Gandhi Medical (IGM) hospital here, and facilities at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) have been upgraded with 40 beds dedicated for suspected and confirmed cases, he said.

Talking about the Tripura State Rifle jawan, only active case in the state, Nath said on Saturday that his "condition was stable".

