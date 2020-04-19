Singapore reports 596 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 6,588

Singapore reports 596 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 6,588Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 19-04-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 13:04 IST
Singapore's health ministry confirmed 596 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the city-state to 6,588.
The vast majority of the new cases are migrant workers living in dormitories and 25 are permanent residents, the health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
