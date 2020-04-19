Philippines records 12 new coronavirus deaths, 172 more cases

Philippines records 12 new coronavirus deaths, 172 more casesReuters | Manila | Updated: 19-04-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 13:55 IST
The Philippines' health ministry on Sunday reported 12 new coronavirus deaths and 172 new infections.
The Southeast Asian country now as a total of 6,259 confirmed coronavirus cases and 409 deaths, it said in a bulletin.
It said 56 more patients have recovered, bringing the total to 572.
