Philippines records 12 new coronavirus deaths, 172 more cases

The Philippines' health ministry on Sunday reported 12 new coronavirus deaths and 172 new infections.

The Southeast Asian country now as a total of 6,259 confirmed coronavirus cases and 409 deaths, it said in a bulletin.

It said 56 more patients have recovered, bringing the total to 572.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

