Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Cop dies, MP CM announces Rs 50 lakh compensation

PTI | Indore | Updated: 19-04-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 14:27 IST
COVID-19: Cop dies, MP CM announces Rs 50 lakh compensation

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday mourned the death of a 41- year-old police officer from the coronavirus infection and announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to his kin and the post of sub-inspector for his wife. Chouhan tweeted that the inspector sacrificed his life in the battle against the outbreak.

"He was undergoing treatment at the Aurobindo Hospital in Indore and recently (after the treatment of COVID-19) he tested negative and this was good news for us. But at 2 am late last night, the sad news of his death was received suddenly," Chouhan said in a tweet. Announcing a compensation of Rs 50 lakh, Chouhan also tweeted that "the inspector's wife is being appointed as a sub-inspector in the department".

Superintendent of Police Maheshchandra Jain told PTI the deceased officer was on duty in Juni Indore police station before he got infected with the virus. "Despite all the efforts of doctors, the life of the police inspector could not be saved. He is survived by his wife and two daughters," Jain added.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Praveen Jadia said the officer tested postive and was admitted in hospital about 20 days back, and then post-treatment, tested negative two times and was discharged as per protocol. "The doctors at the private hospital suspect the cause of death may have been pulmonary embolism (a problem associated with arterial blood clotting). But there is also a possibility that pulmonary embolism might have been caused due to coronavirus infection," Jadia added.

A 70-year-old woman also died of COVID-19, taking the number of deaths in Indore from the infection to 49. Jadia said, as per revised data, the number of COVID- 19 patients now stands at 890 here.

"We have also received information about the death of a former city corporator. We are confirming if the death was due to coronavirus infection," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: UK expands repatriation flights from South Asia

As many as 7,000 more Britons will return home from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh as the UK government has announced to operate 31 more charter flights over the next week to repatriate its citizens stranded in the coronavirus lockdown acro...

UK not thinking of easing virus lockdown measures yet: minister

Britain is not considering lifting the lockdown enacted almost four weeks ago to control the coronavirus outbreak given deeply worrying increases in the death toll, a senior minister said on Sunday. Britain is at or near the peak of a healt...

India's Maharashtra state allows some economic activity as national coronavirus cases top 15,000

Indias Maharashtra state, the countrys largest regional economy, will allow a limited number of sectors to resume business on Monday, after a weeks-long shutdown to slow the spread of coronavirus left millions out of work.Maharashtra, home ...

Former India wicket-keeper Ratra uses lockdown to complete Cricket Australia coaching course

Former India wicket-keeper Ajay Ratra has utilised the ongoing lockdown to complete an introductory level coaching course with Cricket Australia. Ratra, who has worked with the Indian womens team and coached Assam in the latest domestic sea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020