Spain's coronavirus toll slows, with 410 deaths overnight - health ministry

Spain's death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak rose by 410 on Sunday, down from 565 on Saturday, the Health Ministry said, bringing the total to 20,453 deaths in one of the world's hardest hit countries.

The number of overall coronavirus cases rose to 195,944 on Sunday from 191,726 on Saturday, it added.

