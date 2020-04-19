Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Delhi govt begins using rapid antibody test kits in hotspots

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 14:56 IST
COVID-19: Delhi govt begins using rapid antibody test kits in hotspots

Soon after procuring rapid antibody test kits, the Delhi government on Sunday began testing people for coronavirus in various containment zones spread across the city, officials said. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said the AAP government has acquired 42,000 such kits.

The rapid antibody tests were initiated in Delhi on Sunday for all the containment zones across the national capital, the officials said. The number of containment zones in Delhi on Saturday had increased to 76, with eight new zones being added in various areas in one day.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Saturday climbed to 1893, with 186 fresh cases and one death being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities. Two kinds of diagnostic tests are being currently prescribed for use in India -- the RT-PCR test and rapid antibody test -- as per global health norms.

A reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test is a laboratory technique combining reverse transcription of RNA into DNA that detects the virus while the antibody tests, which use blood, detect the body's response to the virus. In rapid antibody test, the result will be positive only if the antibodies have been generated. So, even if a person is infected but the antibodies are not generated, the result will come negative.

RT-PCR test takes time and is a costly affair, because of its elaborate kit. On the other hand, the rapid antibody test is less expensive and the result can come in 20-30 minutes, experts said. Rapid antibody tests are generally used in hotspots where the infection is found concentrated in a given area.

A hotspot is a zone from where a large number of positive cases are reported. Of the total number of 43 fatalities reported in Delhi till Saturday, 24 of the deceased were above 60 years, making over 55 per cent of the total death cases, the authorities said. Nine of them were aged between 50 and 60 years, and 10 were aged less than 50 years, officials said.

Meanwhile, 31 members of an extended family, including children, residing in north Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, a portion of which has been declared a containment zone, have tested positive for COVID-19, the officials said. The civic authorities have carried out mass sanitisation and disinfection drive in hotspot areas in the past several days using drones and other measures.

Door-to-Door surveillance activities are being carried out in identified cluster containment zones, and a total of 1,047 samples have been collected from different clusters and sent for testing, the officials said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Hope younger generation discovers 'Buniyaad': Sippy on show's rerun on DD

Like many other old favourites, Buniyaad is also back on Doordarshan amid the nationwide lockdown, and director Ramesh Sippy is thrilled that even after over three decades, the serial has tremendous recall value. The show, written by Mano...

No coronavirus case at Niloufer hospital currently, staff quarantined as per protocol: Superintendent

The Superintendent of Niloufer hospital in Hyderabad, has clarified that the hospital staff has been asked to stay in quarantine as part of a routine procedure and that currently there is no coronavirus case in the hospital. There are no co...

J-K administration asks Srinagar residents to start kitchen garden for essentials

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation has asked its residents to grow vegetables and fruits in open spaces around their houses to address the issue of lack of essentials during emergency situations like the ongoing lockdown. Residents of Srina...

Department of Biotechnology designated central coordination agency for development of vaccine to fight COVID-19: Health Ministry.

Department of Biotechnology designated central coordination agency for development of vaccine to fight COVID-19 Health Ministry....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020