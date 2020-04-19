Delivery of protective healthcare equipment to UK delayed: Sky News

A vital delivery of protective equipment for British healthcare workers that was due to arrive on Sunday has been delayed, Sky News reported without citing sources.

The source of the delay was not known, but the Royal Air Force was ready to transport the equipment, Sky said.

The consignment was due to arrive from Turkey containing equipment including 400,000 protective gowns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

