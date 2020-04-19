Left Menu
Dutch report lowest daily corona death rate in over 3 weeks

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 19-04-2020 17:58 IST
Dutch report lowest daily corona death rate in over 3 weeks
The number of deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in the Netherlands has risen by 83, Dutch health authorities said on Sunday, which was the smallest reported daily increase since March 26.

The total number of deaths among people known to have been infected with the coronavirus increased to 3,684, while the number of confirmed infections rose by 1,066 to 32,655.

