Coronavirus epidemic expected to peak on May 3 in Hungary - PM Orban

Experts expect the coronavirus epidemic to peak on May 3 in Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video posted on his official Facebook page on Sunday.

Orban, who was visiting a hospital, said that by then Hungary would have 5,000 ventilators, up from just over 2,000 now. He said the total would rise to 8,000 afterward, which would be enough to treat all COVID-19 patients who need to be put on the machines.

