Two coronavirus deaths reported in Karnataka, toll rises to 16

Two new COVID-19 related fatalities have been reported in Karnataka, taking the death toll in the state due to the coronavirus infection to 16, the health department said on Sunday. A 65-year old woman, who is a resident of Bengaluru, and a 50-year old woman, who is a resident of Uppinangadi in Dakshina Kannada, with a case of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), have died on April 19 at designated hospitals in their respective districts, the department said in its bulletin.

Six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state. Cumulatively, 390 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka so far, it includes 16 deaths and 111 discharges.

