Honduras extends curfew by one week in fight against coronavirus

The government of Honduras on Sunday extended a curfew through April 26 in an effort to contain the coronavirus which has infected 472 people and killed 46 in the impoverished Central American country.

"In order to better control the spread of COVID-19, we decided to extend the current total curfew from Sunday (April) 19 at 3:00 p.m., until Sunday, April 26, 2020, at 3:00 p.m.," said the spokesman for the Honduran security ministry, Jair Meza.

