Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cases in Peru top 15,000, second highest in Latin America

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 20-04-2020 03:00 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 03:00 IST
Coronavirus cases in Peru top 15,000, second highest in Latin America

Peru reported over 15,000 cases of coronavirus on Sunday, the second-highest tally in Latin America, as the disease continues to ravage the economy of the world's No. 2 copper producer.

The crisis has paralyzed Peru and left millions without jobs. The central bank has said the economy had been "severely affected" temporarily by simultaneous supply and demand shocks. Peru recorded its first coronavirus case on March 6 and took 25 days to reach 1,000 cases. It took only 14 more days to reach 10,000 cases on April 14, according to a Reuters tally. Peru has reported a total of 15,628 cases and 400 deaths, the health ministry said.

In Latin America, only Brazil has more cases. On March 15, Peru announced it would close its borders and called on citizens to self-quarantine for 15 days with just 71 recorded coronavirus cases. The nationwide quarantine has since been extended to April 26. Prime Minister Vicente Zeballos said on Sunday that the lockdown would continue for a few more weeks.

Peru's government has announced a massive economic stimulus package worth 90 billion soles ($26.41 billion), around 12% of gross domestic product, to support citizens and the key mining sector. Peru's central bank cut the benchmark interest rate to a historic low 0.25%, the latest move by the copper-rich country to shore up its economy.

The central bank said the economy had been "severely affected" temporarily by simultaneous supply and demand shocks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: France says coronavirus crisis easing; Spain coronavirus death climb by lowest daily amount and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.France says coronavirus crisis easing, but far from overThe coronavirus situation in France is improving slowly but surely and shortages of protective gear such as face masks are easing, ...

Gunman in Canada kills more than 10 people in rampage -police

A gunman in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia killed more than 10 people, including at least one police officer, during a 12-hour rampage, authorities said on Sunday. Police told reporters that 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman shot people in ...

Expelled from Mozambique, fugitive cocaine boss heads to Brazilian jail

Mozambique on Sunday expelled a fugitive Brazilian cocaine trafficker following his arrest this week, a case that underlines the growing global reach of Brazils so-called First Capital Command PCC gang, officials said.Gilberto Aparecido dos...

Entertainment News Roundup: Dylan's 'Times They Are A-Changin' lyrics for sale and Who's Who of pop culture unites for 'One World'

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Dylans Times They Are A-Changin lyrics for sale for 2.2 millionBob Dylans handwritten lyrics to his 1960s classic The Times They Are A-Changin are going up for sale with a 2.2 mill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020