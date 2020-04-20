Panama registers 194 new coronavirus cases, 6 new deaths

Panama registered 194 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the country's total to 4,467 cases, the health ministry said.

Panama's head of epidemiology Lourdes Moreno said there were six more deaths due to coronavirus, raising Panama's death toll to 126.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.