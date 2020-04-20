China says Australia's questions on its COVID-19 handling groundless

China says Australia's questions on its COVID-19 handling groundlessReuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-04-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 13:07 IST
China said on Monday Australia's questioning of Beijing's transparency on the coronavirus epidemic was groundless, reiterating that it has been open and transparent.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters during a daily briefing that Beijing had grave concerns about the remarks made by Australian foreign minister Marise Payne, who called for an international investigation into the origins of the virus and how it spread.
