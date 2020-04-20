Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungary to expand help for businesses hit by virus downturn

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 20-04-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 13:55 IST
Hungary to expand help for businesses hit by virus downturn
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Hungary will expand its government-subsidized scheme for shorter working hours to help firms weather the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic after business leaders complained the measures were too narrow in scope, a minister said. On April 6, the government announced a stimulus package amounting to 18%-20% of GDP - around 9.5 trillion forints, or $30 billion - to help jump-start the economy which has been badly hit by the pandemic.

The package includes tax breaks, wage contributions, and lending subsidy programs, as well as a Kurzarbeit scheme, based on a German model used to stop struggling businesses from sending workers home in exchange for job guarantees. "We announced the shortened labor regulation last week... Now we will specify certain aspects so it is easier to take advantage of," Innovation and Technology Minister Laszlo Palkovics told Hir TV television in an interview late on Sunday.

Palkovics said the government had discussed the package with business leaders and would apply some changes early this week. Some businesses have voiced frustration at the lack of the blanket cash handouts seen in other countries, and the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce has called on the government to help all companies affected by the crisis to retain workers through tools such as Kurzarbeit.

Palkovics said the government would extend to two years the time period during which businesses can require employees to put in the hours later in exchange for wages paid while work is suspended. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's response to the pandemic -- to rule by decree indefinitely -- has been criticized in Europe, though Orban has said Parliament can revoke that power any time.

There is little clarity about the economic impact of the crisis. The central bank has said repeatedly that it still expects the economy to keep growing in 2020, while Finance Minister Mihaly Varga expects a 3% recession. Orban on Friday said he would consider it a feat to keep the growth rate around zero.

Companies have hemorrhaged workers in the crisis, according to the economic research institute GKI, which said companies probably laid off as much as 60,000 people in March and a further up to 100,000 people could be laid off in April. "Without fast and wide-ranging government help, the unemployment rate can reach 10%," GKI said in a report published on Sunday.

Hungary's last unemployment survey by the government's Central Statistics Office showed the jobless rate around historical lows at 3.5% in the December-February period.

($1 = 324.9900 forints)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

K'taka Pollution Control Board to study water quality of all rivers in State

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has started the study of polluted river stetches and lakes in Karnataka, an official said. We have given a direction during the COVID-19 related lockdown to assess the water quality. We have asked...

India's new FDI rules may open new flashpoint with China

Indias new rules for foreign investment violate WTO principles of non-discrimination and are against free and fair trade, a Chinese embassy spokesperson said on Monday, potentially opening a new flashpoint in their uneasy ties.On Saturday, ...

Bakery chain Le Pain Quotidien on brink of calling in administrators - Sky

The Belgium-owned British bakery chain Le Pain Quotidien is on the brink of calling in administrators as it races to find a buyer by the middle of this week, Sky reported on Monday.A pre-pack sale appears the likeliest outcome, which would ...

South Africa to increase welfare provision over coronavirus - Ramaphosa

South Africa will increase welfare provision to help poor households suffering because of a nationwide lockdown aimed at containing the countrys coronavirus outbreak, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday. In a weekly newsletter to the n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020