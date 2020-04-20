Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan virus cases jump after ship visit, Palau says not the source

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 20-04-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 15:33 IST
Taiwan virus cases jump after ship visit, Palau says not the source
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Taiwan reported 22 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, almost all of the sailors who were on a navy visit to the small Pacific islands state of Palau, which said there was "little chance" it was the source of the infection. Taiwan's government on Sunday said 700 navy personnel were being quarantined and tested and there were 24 positive cases altogether. Of those, three cadets had been to Palau, one of only 15 countries to maintain formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, and one of the last states in the world yet to report a coronavirus outbreak.

Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-Chung said cases were discovered on one of the three ships that visited Palau from March 12-15 but further investigations were needed before they could determine where exactly they were infected. Taiwan has to date been relatively successful at controlling the novel coronavirus through a focus on early prevention and detection.

Palau closed its borders as a pre-emptive measure a month ago as cases rose sharply among its neighbors. Palau Health Minister Emais Roberts said on Monday the government would stay in touch with Taiwan during its investigation into the outbreak, which was most likely a "ship cluster" contained within that vessel.

More than a month had passed since the ships visited, he said, and no-one in Palau has tested positive or shown any symptoms of the coronavirus. "There is little chance that the virus on the vessels came from Palau," he said in a statement. "There is no reason for us in Palau to panic."

Palau last week started its own domestic testing program with the help of Taiwanese lab experts and equipment purchased from Taipei and transported by a fishing boat. In an interview with Reuters, Palau President Tommy Remengesau said he was prepared to keep borders closed for "as long as necessary" to keep the virus out of the country of 20,000 people.

Mei Chia-Shu, deputy navy commander, gave a deep bow on Sunday in an expression of apology for the infections and for not properly carrying out prevention measures. President Tsai Ing-wen had been at the ceremony to welcome back the ships but had only waved to the sailors from the shore and had not been exposed, her office said.

Taiwan on Monday reported two new cases of the coronavirus, taking the number of infections to 422, with six deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-China striker Wu thanks doctors for tireless fight against COVID-19

Spain-based China international Wu Lei, who tested positive for the new coronavirus, has hailed healthcare professionals and other frontline workers for their tireless contributions in the fight against the pandemic. Striker Wu, who plays f...

Thailand extends alcohol ban, health ministry says some measures could be eased

Thailand extended a nationwide ban on alcohol sales until April 30 as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 2,792 on Monday, but the health ministry suggested some measures could soon be eased.The extension of the alcohol ban wi...

COVID-19: Army issues instructions for those rejoining from leave; personnel to be classified as Green, Yellow, Red

Days after starting special trains to meet the operational requirement on northern and eastern borders during COVID-19 lockdown, the Indian Army has issued instructions for personnel rejoining from leave, temporary duty and courses. Broad m...

Significant achievement in war against economic fugitives: CBI on UK court's dismissal of Vijay Mallya's plea against extradition to India. PTI ABS RDMRDM

Significant achievement in war against economic fugitives CBI on UK courts dismissal of Vijay Mallyas plea against extradition to India. PTI ABS RDMRDM...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020