Swiss authorities say positive coronavirus tests rise by 204 to 27,944, deaths at 1,142

The Swiss death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 1,142, the country's public health ministry said on Monday, rising from 1,135 people on Sunday.

The number of positive tests also increased to 27,944 from 27,740 on Sunday, it said. The slowdown in the number of new cases has allowed the Swiss government to start relaxing its lockdown restrictions from April 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

