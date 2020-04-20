Left Menu
COVID-19 positive doctor, elderly man with coronavirus symptoms die in UP's Moradabad

PTI | Moradabad | Updated: 20-04-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 20:02 IST
The head of a government health centre in the district, who had tested positive for COVID-19, and a 72-year-old man suspected to have contracted coronavirus have died here, officials said on Monday. Both of them were at a quarantine centre in the TMU Hospital in the district and died on Sunday night, the officials said.

According to the incharge of the quarantine centre, Virendra Singh, the 35-year-old doctor was involved in treatment of COVID-19 patients and later contracted the infection. He was the head of Tajpur health centre and was admitted to TMU Hospital on April 13, Singh said.

He said the other man was admitted to the hospital with chest-related problems on April 17. Moradabad Chief Medical Officer Milind Garg said the test report of the septuagenarian is still awaited.

