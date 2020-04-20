Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: 2 more persons test positive, total cases climb to 46 in U'khand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 20-04-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 20:04 IST
COVID-19: 2 more persons test positive, total cases climb to 46 in U'khand

(Eds: Fixing typo in headline) Dehradun, Apr 20 (PTI) Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 here on Monday, taking the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state to 46, a health department bulletin said.   The latest cases are from Dehradun, it said

With this, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in Uttarakhand has risen to 46.  Eighteen of them have been discharged already after recovery, it said

With 18 discharged, 28 coronavirus cases are currently under treatment at different hospitals of the state, including 12 at the Doon Medical College and Hospital, one at the Military Hospital here, seven at Mela Hospital, Haridwar and eight at Government Medical College in Haldwani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Attempt to deliver mobiles to notorious gangster foiled in Punjab's Ferozepur jail

The administration of Ferozepur jail in Punjab on Monday foiled an attempt of delivering five mobile handsets to a notorious gangster, after two people along with a police officer turned up to deliver protective gears, including PPE kits, m...

Uk court's rejection of Mallya appeal significant achievement: CBI

It is a significant achievement in the continuing war against economic fugitives, an elated CBI said on Monday, hours after a British court rejected embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallyas appeal against his extradition to India for allegedly ...

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm. . DEL128 PB-LOCKDOWN-2NDLD RELAXATION In U-turn, Punjab govt allows industrial activity in non-containment areas Chandigarh In a flip-flop amid the coronavirus outbreak,...

Lockdown ease: Amara Raja Batteries resumes 'limited scale' operations

Amara Raja Batteries on Monday said it has partially resumed operations at its manufacturing facilities following relaxation in lockdown norms by the government.&#160; The company had shut down operations at its manufacturing facilities fol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020