COVID-19: 2 more persons test positive, total cases climb to 46 in U'khand

(Eds: Fixing typo in headline) Dehradun, Apr 20 (PTI) Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 here on Monday, taking the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state to 46, a health department bulletin said. The latest cases are from Dehradun, it said

With this, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in Uttarakhand has risen to 46. Eighteen of them have been discharged already after recovery, it said

With 18 discharged, 28 coronavirus cases are currently under treatment at different hospitals of the state, including 12 at the Doon Medical College and Hospital, one at the Military Hospital here, seven at Mela Hospital, Haridwar and eight at Government Medical College in Haldwani.

