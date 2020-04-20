Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress feuds as deal still elusive on small business coronavirus aid

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 21:06 IST
Congress feuds as deal still elusive on small business coronavirus aid

U.S. Democrats and Republicans feuded on Monday over who was responsible for delay even as they worked on details of a possible $450 billion-plus deal to provide more aid to small businesses and hospitals hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. "We could have been done yesterday, but the Democrats continue to hold up, even though we had agreed to all the numbers," Representative Kevin McCarthy, House of Representatives minority leader, told Fox News.

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Republicans were "close" to an agreement with Democrats, who have the majority in the House, and suggested there could be a resolution on Monday. But there was no immediate deal on Monday morning, and the two parties took shots at one another over the holdup.

"How many more millions of (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi's layoffs will we have to endure before she will put people before politics?" McCarthy wrote on Twitter Monday. Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill shot back that Democrats, who have the majority in the House, have given notice that there could be floor action on a bill as soon as Wednesday.

The legislation "could pass by unanimous consent in the House tomorrow, but you cannot control your members who want a recorded vote," Hammill said in comments aimed at McCarthy. "The delay will be on your end @GOPLeader." Representative Thomas Massie, a Republican, sought a recorded vote the last time the House passed a $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief package, and has warned he may seek to block future bills from passing without a roll call vote.

Pelosi on Twitter lamented the "staggering" coronavirus death toll numbers, which have crossed 40,000 in the United States. Representative Lee Zeldin, a Republican member of the House, said on Fox News that a bipartisan deal was looking good that would include $310 billion for a small business aid program established last month as part of the $2.3 trillion coronavirus economic relief plan.

That fund, aimed at helping small businesses keep workers on their payrolls during the economic slowdown brought on by the pandemic, has already been exhausted. Zeldin said there would be at least $50 billion more for a separate small business loan program under the deal still under negotiation. A Democratic source familiar with the talks has said this figure was more likely to be $60 billion.

"I believe that there is a deal coming," Zeldin said. The Democratic source, speaking on condition that he not be named, said some $60 billion of the $310 billion was likely to be set aside for minority and rural businesses.

The Democrats also sought more funds for state and local governments and hospitals, as well as food aid for the poor. Republicans have strongly resisted these proposals, although Trump said Sunday he favored more aid for state and local governments and said that could be done at a later date. Republican Senator Bill Cassidy said aid for states and municipalities will not be included in the package now being negotiated. Cassidy, whose home state of Louisiana has been among those hit hardest by the pandemic, told reporters on a conference call that he thought it made sense because it will too early to assess the extent of the damage in various states.

"It's not in this package," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus tally in Mumbai crosses 3,000-mark; 7 more die

The tally of coronavirus cases crossed the 3,000-mark in Mumbai on Monday after 155 more people tested positive, while the death toll rose to 138 with the virus killing seven more patients here, the city civic body said. According to a BMC ...

PSU banks provide up to Rs 20 lakh insurance cover to employees

Saluting the efforts of bankers to provide services amid coronavirus threat, the Finance Ministry on Monday said public sector banks PSBs have provided insurance cover to employees in case of an unfortunate death due to the deadly virus. Ba...

Few employees globally tested positive for COVID-19, undertaken contact tracing steps: Infosys

Infosys on Monday said its few employees globally have tested positive for COVID-19, and it has undertaken contact tracing measures to identify colleagues, who interacted with them, in order to ensure they are appropriately quarantined. How...

Death toll in Canada mass shooting rises to 18 -Trudeau says

The death toll from the worst mass shooting in Canadian history has risen to 18, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday, including a police officer and the gunman.A gunman claimed the lives of at least 18 people, among them a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020