Slovakia plans reopening small shops, outdoor sports grounds

The Slovak government plans to reopen small shops of up to 300 square metres, outdoor sports grounds and restaurants for takeaway from Wednesday, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Monday, in an easing of its coronavirus lockdown.

Matovic said the plan was subject to approval by the country's crisis committee on Tuesday, and any further steps would follow with a two-week delay upon evaluation of the initial relaxation.

