Slovakia plans reopening small shops, outdoor sports grounds

Reuters | Bratislava | Updated: 20-04-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 21:46 IST
The Slovak government plans to reopen small shops of up to 300 square metres, outdoor sports grounds and restaurants for takeaway from Wednesday, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Monday, in an easing of its coronavirus lockdown.

Matovic said the plan was subject to approval by the country's crisis committee on Tuesday, and any further steps would follow with a two-week delay upon evaluation of the initial relaxation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

