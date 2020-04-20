Raj govt asks pharmacists to stop selling cold, fever medicines without doctor's prescription

In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, the Rajasthan government on Monday directed all medical shop owners in the state to not sell cold, fever and cough medicines to people without a written prescription from a doctor, a senior official said

The pharmacists were also asked to note down the name, address and phone number of customers who come to buy medicines for fever, cough and cold -- symptoms similar to COVID-19 -- without a prescription and inform the in-charge of the nearest health centre

The decision was taken after the government was informed that some people with COVID-19 like symptoms were buying medicines from pharmacies instead of getting tested for the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

