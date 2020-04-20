Left Menu
Development News Edition

62 rapid antibody tests conducted in Delhi on Day 1, all samples found negative

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 22:29 IST
62 rapid antibody tests conducted in Delhi on Day 1, all samples found negative

As many as 62 COVID-19 tests using newly-acquired rapid antibody diagnostic kits were conducted on Monday in Delhi, and all samples came out negative, officials said. The city government has acquired 42,000 such kits, and after trial runs on Sunday, the first phase of tests were conducted on Monday in a containment zone in Nabi Karim area in central Delhi.

"Sixty-two COVID-19 tests using rapid (antibody) test kits were conducted today in Nabi Karim area's containment zone and all samples came out negative," a senior official said. The tests are being administered only in persons showing some sort of symptoms of the coronavirus infection, he said.

Meanwhile, the number of containment zones in Delhi on Monday increased to 84, with eight new zones being added in various areas, in one day, authorities said. The West Delhi district has maximum count of containment zones in the city, they said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Sunday climbed to 2003, including 45 deaths. Two kinds of diagnostic tests are being currently prescribed for use in India -- the RT-PCR test and rapid antibody test, as per global health norms.

A reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test is a laboratory technique combining reverse transcription of RNA into DNA that detects the virus while the antibody tests, which use blood, detect the body's response to the virus. In rapid antibody test, the result will be positive only if the antibodies have been generated. So, even if a person is infected but the antibodies not generated, the result will come negative.

RT-PCR tests take time and a costly affair, because of its elaborate kit. On the other hand, the rapid antibody tests are less expensive and the results can come in 20-30 minutes, experts said. Rapid antibody tests are generally used in hotspots where the infection is found concentrated in a given area. A hotspot is a zone from where a large number of positive cases is reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Groups of Bosnians quarantined over coronavirus go on hunger strike

A group of Bosnians quarantined for more than two weeks in a student dormitory in the capital Sarajevo to stop the spread of the coronavirus went on hunger strike on Monday in protest at their treatment, officials said. Sarajevo police and ...

Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 123 to 2,140 -minister

Turkeys confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease increased by 4,674 in the past 24 hours, and 123 more people have died, taking the death toll to 2,140, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Monday.The total number of cases in the country s...

HC declines to entertain plea to restrain Kejriwal from reporting COVID-19 cases under 'markaz' category

The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea to restrain Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his administration from classifying some COVID-19 cases as Tablighi Jamaat or Masjid Markaz, saying a similar issue was before the Su...

96 held in J-K's Kupwara, Baramulla for violating prohibitory orders

Ninety-six people were arrested in Kupwara and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly flouting prohibitory orders imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, police said. 93 people were arrested and 10 vehicles seize...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020