Deported from US, man infects 14 migrants with coronavirus in northern Mexico

At least 15 migrants from several countries tested positive for coronavirus at a shelter in northern Mexico, Tamaulipas state authorities said on Monday, adding a man carrying the virus and deported from Houston, Texas had infected most of the others.

A Mexican man deported at the McAllen-Reynosa border has also tested positive, the Tamaulipas state health department said in a statement.

